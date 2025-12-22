Air Pollution Levels Drop in Sofia, Green Ticket and Free Metro Parking Remain in Effect

Levels of fine particulate matter in Sofia have decreased since this morning. Earlier today, December 22, measurements in some areas showed concentrations more than three times above the standard limit of 50 µg/m³. According to data from the municipal monitoring stations, by 10:00 a.m. levels in the 'Hippodruma' residential district were around 60 µg/m³.

Similar readings were recorded in 'Nadezhda' district, and comparable levels are now being observed in 'Pavlovo'. Peak pollution occurred yesterday around 10:30 a.m., when concentrations nearly doubled the allowed limits.

Today, residents can still use the “green ticket” for public transport. Priced at 1 lev, it is valid for the entire day and can be purchased via bank card on board, from drivers, online through the Sofia Urban Mobility Centre website, or at transport ticket offices. The ticket is not valid for night transport services.

In addition, parking at metro buffer lots remains free. The measure, introduced by the municipality, aims to encourage the use of public transport and reduce traffic-related air pollution in the city.





