Two more districts in Bulgaria declare flu epidemic

шест вече областите грипна епидемия
Снимка:
от БНТ
14:56, 24.01.2025
Чете се за: 01:52 мин.
Слушай новините днес

Two more districts in Bulgaria have declared an influenza epidemic, the Ministry of Health said.

From 24 January, temporary anti-epidemic measures are introduced in Dobrich. They will be in force until 30 January.

In Veliko Tarnovo, the measures come into force from Monday - 27 January and will remain in place until February 4. A mandatory requirement to wear medical face masks will be introduced for both medical and non-medical personnel in healthcare facilities, as well as for patients.

Meanwhile, the flu epidemic in Vidin has been extended until February 2, with in-person attendance of classes and extracurricular activities for students in the Vidin municipality suspended.

Temporary anti-epidemic measures are also in effect in five other districts—Varna, Haskovo, Yambol, Plovdiv, and Blagoevgrad. In all of them, by orders from the directors of the respective Regional Health Inspectorates, preventive medical examinations, mandatory immunizations and re-immunizations, and planned consultations for healthy pregnant women and children have been suspended. Visitats to healthcare facilities for hospital care and to specialised institutions for social services and residential-type social services for children and adults is also prohibited.

