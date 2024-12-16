Two rail workers lost their lives while repairing train tracks in Montana district

Two workers were fatally struck by a self-propelled railway tractor while repairing tracks between Boychinovtsi and Krivodol near the village of Ohrid, Montana district on December 16. A third worker is in serious condition but is stable and receiving treatment at the hospital in Montana. He has many injuries, but they are no life threatening.

The deceased workers, aged 56 from Vratsa and 53 from the village of Banitsa, were employees of the local section of "Railway Infrastructure." The accident occurred shortly after 10:00 a.m. According to eyewitnesses, the railway tractor gave both sound and light signals, but the workers ran onto the tracks to move another machine that had been left there. The tractor's driver saw the workers and attempted to stop but was unable to do so in time.

Train traffic between Boychinovtsi and Krivodol has been halted.

District Prosecutor, Rosen Petkov, visited the scene and stated that many details of the incident are still to be clarified. Investigators from the National Investigation Service (NSS) are expected to arrive to conduct a thorough investigation, including a site inspection. The Labor Inspectorate is also conducting an inquiry.

According to Dr. Eng. Boycho Skrobanski, Deputy Chair of the National Board for aircraft, maritime and railway accident investigation, the workers were operating a specialized machine with a combustion engine, which likely made enough noise to prevent them from hearing the approaching railway tractor.

"The driver saw, in the distance, workers from the Vratsa railway section, he gave the signal several times, but the workers were working at that moment on the track with a specialized machine that tightens the rail fastening and the engine, which works with internal combustion, apparently was making a louder noise and they did not hear the approaching engine tractor. The tractor-trailer hit them and the two died on the spot. The third worker was in the immediate vicinity. He suffered fractures and contusions. He is currently in the hospital in Montana for treatment," added Dr. Eng. Boycho Skrobanski.

Чуйте последните новини, където и да сте!

Последвайте ни във Facebook и Instagram

Следете и канала на БНТ в YouTube

Вече може да ни гледате и в TikTok

Намерете ни в Google News