Unblocking the work of the Parliament ? "BSP - United Left" with a new invitation to the other parties

A new attempt to unblock the work of the Pariament. Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) - United Left on December 3 issued an invitation for a joint meeting of the parliamentary parties, with the exception of Movement for rights and Freedoms (MRF) - New Beginning. A week ago, the left tried to hold talks, to which only "Vazrazhdane" and "Morality, Unity, Honour" (MECH) responded.

Today's invitation for a meeting was sent to the six formations, but so far there has been no official response on who would attend.

The BSP - United Left, in their press release, expressed readiness to sit at a kind of round table and again called on the parties to unite around the candidacy for the Speaker of the Parlaiment in the person of Natalya Kiselova, and to specify the urgent legislative initiatives on which the Parliament should start working. Tomorrow, the MPs will make a record 9th attempt to elect the Speaker of the Parliament.

