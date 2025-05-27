БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
Sofia City Court Acquits MP Radostin Vassilev on Coercion Charges

The court held that there was insufficient evidence to support the charge against him

софийският градски съд оправда радостин василев
Снимка: БТА

The Sofia City Court on 27 May acquitted Radostin Vassilev, ruling that there was not enough evidence to substantiate the accusations against him.

Radostin Vassilev – Chair of MECH (Morality, Unity, Honour) party:
"A political order that, fortunately, the Bulgarian court has rejected. I accept this calmly—anyone who chooses to engage in this kind of work and to fight against the behind-the-scenes politics should expect such things. Naturally, I’m happy, but my family, my mother, and my father will be even happier."

The verdict is not final and is subject to appeal or protest before the Sofia Court of Appeal.

***

In July, 2023, The Prosecutor's office brought charges against MP Radostin Vassilev, accusing him of trying to coerce by threats the then MP Hristinka Ivanova to leave the parliamentary group of 'There is Such a People" and the Parliament.

Radostin Vassilev leaves WCC-DB group, released recordings of meetings of the co-leaders

