Undeclared £201,280 Seized by Ruse Customs Officers at Bulgaria-Romania Border

The money was hidden in 17 packages wrapped in black nylon

митничари задържаха недекларирани 200 000 британски лири

Customs officers from the Ruse Territorial Directorate seized £201,280 in undeclared currency during a vehicle inspection at the Danube Bridge – Vidin border crossing, the Bulgarian Customs Agency reported.

The incident occurred on June 7, 2025, around 5:00 PM, when a tractor-trailer driven by a Turkish national was stopped for inspection upon entry from Romania into Bulgaria. Following a risk analysis, the vehicle was escorted to the Vidin Customs Office for a thorough inspection, including both X-ray screening and physical checks.

During the inspection, customs officials discovered 17 packages wrapped in black plastic containing undeclared British currency in denominations of £50, £20, £10, and £5. The total amount—£201,280—has an approximate equivalent of over BGN 466,000 (around €238,000).

The currency was seized under an official search and seizure protocol. A pre-trial investigation has been initiated in connection with the case.

The inspection is part of compensatory measures implemented by the Bulgarian Customs Agency following the removal of internal border checks within the EU, after Bulgaria’s accession to the Schengen area.

