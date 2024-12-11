НОВИНИ
"Vazrazhdane" after the consultations with President Radev: We would propose a minority cabinet with third mandate

In Parliament, we should talk about policies, not who arrested whom and what declarations to sign, Kostadinov said

Костадин Костадинов
Снимка: Десислава Кулелиева, БНТ
bnt avatar logo
от БНТ
16:48, 11.12.2024
Чете се за: 01:30 мин.
Kostadin Kostadinov, leader of "Vazrazhdane" party, on December 11 said that his party is ready to take responsibility for forming a government if they receive a mandate.

We would propose a minority cabinet and we will talk to all parties that would support the programme of "Vazrazhdane", which has no political and party colour. We can talk to everyone, except Peevski's MRF-New Beginning. In Parliament we should talk about policies, not who arrested whom and what declarations to sign. Let's see who will be given the third mandate, we would not give support to the first and second, said the leader of "Vazrazhdane" Kostadin Kostadinov after the consultations with the President.

According to him, the budget restricts capital spending.

"Bulgaria will not build anything in the next 12 months, this is being done in the name of Bulgaria entering the Euro zone, we are against it," Kostadin Kostadinov further said.

