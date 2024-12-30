НОВИНИ
"Vazrazhdane" submitted a bill to amend the Law on Religious Denominations

парламент Народно събрание
Снимка: Dessislava Kulelieva, BNT
bnt avatar logo
от БНТ
21:10, 30.12.2024
Чете се за: 01:30 мин.
Слушай новините днес

"Vazrazhdane" party on December 30 submitted a bill to amend the Law on Religious Denominations, the party announced.

The proposed change aims to prevent the possibility of registering more than one Orthodox Church as a legal entity using the designation "Orthodox" in its name, the party added.

Earlier today, it was revealed that the Council of Ministers had expressed a negative opinion regarding the registration of the Bulgarian Orthodox Old Calendar Church.

The Directorate of Religious Denominations at the Council of Ministers has repeatedly issued negative opinions regarding the registration of the Bulgarian Orthodox Old Calendar Church.

In the position of the Council of Ministers, it is stated that the matter is legally regulated and the Orthodox religious institution should not seek registration through the courts.

Holy Synod: The court ruling on possibility of registering Old Calendar Orthodox Church could lead to new divisions within Bulgarian Orthodoxy

