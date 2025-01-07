"We Continue the Change" submitted a bill for changes in the Electoral Code

Also the machine vote to be counted only from the machine's record.

The "We Continue the Change" party on January 7 submitted a draft bill proposing changes to the Election Code, with Kiril Petkov, Assen Vassilev, Nikolay Denkov, Lena Borislavova, and others as its initiators.

The party seeks to eliminate the manual counting of votes and introduce optical scanning machines to count the votes from paper ballots. Additionally, they propose that the machine vote should only be recorded from the device's protocol.

The bill also calls for the introduction of scanning devices for voters' identity documents and an electronic system that updates in real-time, preventing voters from casting a second vote at a different location.

The party also suggests that the composition of the Central Election Commission should be revised after each election to ensure fair representation of political forces.

Under the proposed changes, polling stations election commissions would not be responsible for counting either paper ballots or the so-called machine voting slips. Instead, the optical scanning devices and the electronic voting machines would handle all counting, according to the bill.

In April 2021, the Parliament adopted a proposal from "There Is Such a People" to introduce mandatory machine voting in polling stations with over 300 voters, aimed at overcoming the inconveniences of manually counting paper ballots and moving towards a fully digital voting process. The machines allow voters to see a digital ballot identical to the paper one and verify their vote. A printed receipt serves as proof that the vote has been correctly recorded.

However, in December 2022, the 48th National Assembly passed new amendments to the election law, reintroducing manual counting of paper ballots and giving voters the choice to vote either by paper ballot or machine. These changes were met with controversy, and although President Rumen Radev vetoed the law, the Parliament succeeded in overriding the veto.











Чуйте последните новини, където и да сте!

Последвайте ни във Facebook и Instagram

Следете и канала на БНТ в YouTube

Вече може да ни гледате и в TikTok

Намерете ни в Google News