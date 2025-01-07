НОВИНИ
У нас
По света
Още
Здраве
Образование
След новините
Твоята новина
bntnews lang bg-flag BG

"We Continue the Change" submitted a bill for changes in the Electoral Code

продължаваме промяната внесоха законопроект промени изборния кодекс
Снимка:
bnt avatar logo
от БНТ
15:24, 07.01.2025
Чете се за: 03:20 мин.
EN
Слушай новините днес

Also the machine vote to be counted only from the machine's record.

The "We Continue the Change" party on January 7 submitted a draft bill proposing changes to the Election Code, with Kiril Petkov, Assen Vassilev, Nikolay Denkov, Lena Borislavova, and others as its initiators.

The party seeks to eliminate the manual counting of votes and introduce optical scanning machines to count the votes from paper ballots. Additionally, they propose that the machine vote should only be recorded from the device's protocol.

The bill also calls for the introduction of scanning devices for voters' identity documents and an electronic system that updates in real-time, preventing voters from casting a second vote at a different location.

The party also suggests that the composition of the Central Election Commission should be revised after each election to ensure fair representation of political forces.

Under the proposed changes, polling stations election commissions would not be responsible for counting either paper ballots or the so-called machine voting slips. Instead, the optical scanning devices and the electronic voting machines would handle all counting, according to the bill.

In April 2021, the Parliament adopted a proposal from "There Is Such a People" to introduce mandatory machine voting in polling stations with over 300 voters, aimed at overcoming the inconveniences of manually counting paper ballots and moving towards a fully digital voting process. The machines allow voters to see a digital ballot identical to the paper one and verify their vote. A printed receipt serves as proof that the vote has been correctly recorded.

However, in December 2022, the 48th National Assembly passed new amendments to the election law, reintroducing manual counting of paper ballots and giving voters the choice to vote either by paper ballot or machine. These changes were met with controversy, and although President Rumen Radev vetoed the law, the Parliament succeeded in overriding the veto.




Чуйте последните новини, където и да сте!
Последвайте ни във Facebook и Instagram
Следете и канала на БНТ в YouTube
Вече може да ни гледате и в TikTok
Намерете ни в Google News

Свали приложението BNТ News
google play badge
Свали приложението BNТ News
app store badge

More from EN

One person killed after a serious accident in Razgrad region
One person killed after a serious accident in Razgrad region
16:33, 07.01.2025
Чете се за: 01:05 мин.
 Police officer arrested while receiving bribe
Police officer arrested while receiving bribe
16:12, 07.01.2025
Чете се за: 01:35 мин.
 The Budget and Legal Affairs Committees in Parliament start their work
The Budget and Legal Affairs Committees in Parliament start their work
15:00, 07.01.2025
Чете се за: 01:30 мин.
 Ivanovden - the Day of Saint John the Baptist, name day observed by nearly 330,000 Bulgarians
Ivanovden - the Day of Saint John the Baptist, name day observed by nearly 330,000 Bulgarians
13:17, 07.01.2025
Чете се за: 03:02 мин.
 Economists predict a rise in inflation in Bulgaria
Economists predict a rise in inflation in Bulgaria
22:23, 06.01.2025
Чете се за: 04:37 мин.
 Ministry of Interior: The migrants found dead in Strandzha died from exhaustion
Ministry of Interior: The migrants found dead in Strandzha died from exhaustion
21:49, 06.01.2025
Чете се за: 04:02 мин.
 Bulgaria marks 177 years since the birth of national hero Hristo Botev
Bulgaria marks 177 years since the birth of national hero Hristo Botev
20:40, 06.01.2025
Чете се за: 04:10 мин.
 Bulgarians celebrate Epiphany! Hundreds of men dive in rivers and lakes to retrieve the cross cast by a priest (PHOTOS)
Bulgarians celebrate Epiphany! Hundreds of men dive in rivers and lakes to retrieve the cross cast by a priest (PHOTOS)
19:37, 06.01.2025
Чете се за: 05:07 мин.
 Politicians and businesses are calling for the return of reduced VAT rates for bread and restaurants
Politicians and businesses are calling for the return of reduced VAT rates for bread and restaurants
19:07, 06.01.2025
Чете се за: 06:05 мин.
 Flu season expected to peak at the end of January, said Prof. Iva Hristova
Flu season expected to peak at the end of January, said Prof. Iva Hristova
18:07, 06.01.2025
Чете се за: 03:35 мин.
 President Rumen Radev on the forthcoming handing over of the first government-forming mandate: Political parties should stop playing with the fate of the people
President Rumen Radev on the forthcoming handing over of the first government-forming mandate: Political parties should stop playing with the fate of the people
16:46, 06.01.2025
Чете се за: 03:20 мин.
 3 metres of snow on the Troyan pass, clearing continues
3 metres of snow on the Troyan pass, clearing continues
16:12, 06.01.2025
Чете се за: 01:52 мин.
More from: Politics
The Budget and Legal Affairs Committees in Parliament start their work
The Budget and Legal Affairs Committees in Parliament start their work
President Rumen Radev on the forthcoming handing over of the first government-forming mandate: Political parties should stop playing with the fate of the people
President Rumen Radev on the forthcoming handing over of the first government-forming mandate: Political parties should stop playing with the fate of the people
"Democratic Bulgaria" learned from the media that GERB-UDF is halting the negotiations on forming a future government
"Democratic Bulgaria" learned from the media that GERB-UDF is halting the negotiations on forming a future government
GERB-UDF halts negotiations on forming a future government
GERB-UDF halts negotiations on forming a future government
President Rumen Radev and Patriarch Daniil discussed the case of Old Calendar Orthodox Church
President Rumen Radev and Patriarch Daniil discussed the case of Old Calendar Orthodox Church
Ministry of Finance: 2024 budget will end with 3% deficit
Ministry of Finance: 2024 budget will end with 3% deficit
Топ 24
Най-четени
Ефективна присъда за Жечко Кюркчиев за тежката катастрофа с жертва в Шумен
Ефективна присъда за Жечко Кюркчиев за тежката катастрофа с жертва...
МВР: Намерените в Странджа мигранти са починали от преумора
МВР: Намерените в Странджа мигранти са починали от преумора
Полицейски служител е арестуван при получаване на подкуп
Полицейски служител е арестуван при получаване на подкуп
Скок на инфлацията предвиждат икономисти, какви са причините?
Скок на инфлацията предвиждат икономисти, какви са причините?
Шенгенски казуси - могат ли деца да излязат сами зад граница?
Шенгенски казуси - могат ли деца да излязат сами зад граница?
След края на преговорите - мълчание. Вървим ли към поредни избори?
След края на преговорите - мълчание. Вървим ли към поредни избори?
Премиерът на Канада Джъстин Трюдо се оттегля от поста
Премиерът на Канада Джъстин Трюдо се оттегля от поста
Отхвърлиха искането на Тръмп за отлагане на присъдата му
Отхвърлиха искането на Тръмп за отлагане на присъдата му
Благородна Здравкова е новият заместник-кмет по култура в Столичната община
Благородна Здравкова е новият заместник-кмет по култура в...
В бюджетна комисия гласуваха против намаляването ставката на ДДС за хляба за още година
В бюджетна комисия гласуваха против намаляването ставката на ДДС за хляба за още година
Вейпингът в съседните държави - какво казва законът?
Вейпингът в съседните държави - какво казва законът?