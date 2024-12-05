'Tsarevna' ship collided with Turkish ship off Denmark
The Bulgarian ship was on its way to the port of St. Petersburg
The Bulgarian bulk carrier 'Tsarevna' collided with the cargo ship Erdogan Bay in the Kattegat Strait between Denmark and Sweden. No sailors were injured.
The incident occurred at about 22.30 last night (december 4) in the area of the Danish island of Anholt. The cause of the collision is not yet clear but is being investigated by the Danish maritime authorities.
The ship 'Tsarevna', which is sailing under the flag of Malta, was on its way to the Russian port of St Petersburg.
After the start of the war in Ukraine in 2022, the vessel was blocked for 8 months in the port of Mariupol.
The Bulgarian sailors evacuated from “Tsarevna” ship are still in Ukraine, but in a safe place
