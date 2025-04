A snow cover of up to 20 centimetres has accumulated in the district of Smolyan, southern Bulgaria, on April 7. Due to the ongoing snowfall, the movement of freight vehicles with trailers and semi-trailers has been restricted throughout the entire area.

Fallen trees are hindering traffic on the Banite - Oryahovets road, in the Zlatograd area, and on the Rudozem - Smolyan road.

A total of 47 machines are on the ground clearing the national roads.