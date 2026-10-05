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Начало Новини Свят Спорт Евровизия бнт деца Времето Президентски Избори 2026 Бизнес След новините БНТ Проверено Чуй новините Подкаст
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начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето Президентски Избори 2026 Бизнес След новините БНТ Проверено У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Още Чуй новините Подкаст

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ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Предпремиерата на "Под прикритие 6" е тази вечер. НДК ще посрещне актьорите, създателите и феновете на най-популярната българска криминална поредица, която се завръща след 10 години.

2027 Budget: EC Representatives Arrive to Bulgaria to Discuss the Parameters

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Чете се за: 00:57 мин.
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бюджет 2027 представители идват нас обсъждане параметрите

European Commission representatives arrive in Bulgaria to discuss parameters of 2027 budget.

Yesterday, speaking on BNT’s The Day Begins with Georgi Lyubenov, Finance Minister Galab Donev said the government’s ambition was for next year’s budget to have a deficit of 3%. He added that, because of the excessive deficit procedure, the European Commission could also require additional measures to curb spending and bring the budget deficit closer to 3%.

Bulgaria must present its budget framework to the European Commission by 15 October. The draft budget is expected to be submitted to the National Assembly by the end of the month.

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