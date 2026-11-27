Parliament on November 27 adopted amendments to the package of tax laws, which secure the revenue side of the 2027 budget. Tensions flared in the parliamentary chamber during debates on provisions of the Value Added Tax (VAT) Act requiring private individuals to register for VAT when reselling a newly acquired property, as well as proposals to raise the VAT registration threshold.

The majority voted to increase the VAT registration threshold gradually over the next three years, bringing it to €75,000.

Martin Dimitrov, Democratic Bulgaria (DB): "You still have time to support DB’s proposal to raise the threshold for compulsory VAT registration to €85,000. When you return to your constituencies and people ask you: ‘What important things have you done for small businesses? What important things have you done for small businesses? What are your key measures for Bulgaria’s development?’ You’ll have something to say.” Dimo Drenchev, Vazrazhdane: "At the beginning of 2025, the threshold was raised to the maximum permitted level of €85,000 in the European Union for a period of three months, and nothing happened. The sky did not fall. On the contrary, the economy began to develop. Unfortunately, this was reversed just three months later." Lyudmila Petkova, Deputy Minister of Finance: "The proposed gradual increases in the threshold to €60,000, €70,000 and, subsequently, €75,000 take into account both the specific characteristics of the Bulgarian economy and the individuals and entities registered for VAT. According to data from the National Revenue Agency, the total number of VAT-registered persons is 375,522. Of these, 119,287 are compulsorily registered, while 244,000 are voluntarily registered."

The opposition came out against the provision requiring private individuals to register for VAT if they decide to sell a newly acquired property as part of an independent economic activity, arguing that the term has not been clearly defined.

Temenuzhka Petkova, GERB–UDF: "This is a very serious problem, and all Bulgarian citizens need to understand that when they buy a property for a particular purpose, or have spare funds that they wish to invest in a new property, a new building or part of one, the moment they decide to sell that new building or part of it, they will automatically have to register for VAT and hire an accountant. On top of everything else, they will be required to submit VAT returns." Asen Vasilev, We Continue the Change: "The definition, as currently worded, is extremely broad and extremely vague. Every citizen will have to register to avoid a situation in which, four or five years later, you come along and say: ‘You sold something, you failed to register, and you owe 20% VAT on that transaction.’" Bayryam Bayryam, Movement for Rights and Freedoms (MRF): "With the adoption of these provisions, tens of thousands of private individuals will be subject to voluntary VAT registration. Tens of thousands of people will subsequently have to deregister. Those who fail to do so will have to submit VAT returns every month." Konstantin Prodanov, Chair of the Budget Committee, Progressive Bulgaria (PB): "This will close a loophole used by property developers who sell a number of newly built homes in a single day without having paid the VAT due and before their obligation to register arises. There is absolutely no need for anyone who inherits a property and sells it to register for VAT and pay tax. The claims that such people would have to register and be charged 20% VAT are simply false."

The majority nevertheless refined the circumstances in which property transactions may be classified as economic activity and therefore subject to the 20% VAT rate under the VAT Act.