“Whatever the court ultimately rules, I will have no choice but to accept it. However, the way this is happening, and the absurd decision taken by the Municipal Election Commission late on Monday night, were, to put it mildly, strange. I cannot say whether the decision was unlawful, and I cannot comment on that,” Varna Mayor Blagomir Kotsev said on the programme 'More from the Day' on November 26.

Court suspends enforcement of decision to terminate Blagomir Kotsev’s mayoral mandate

“I believe this decision was the result of fabricated directives. However, I think the court’s ruling to suspend its immediate enforcement upholds democracy, and that the court has fulfilled its duty to uphold the law and protect democratic values,” he said.

Cooperation with the Municipal Council in Varna has long been difficult, with periods of considerably greater tension, although consensus has also been reached at times, Kotsev said, adding: