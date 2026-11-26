“Whatever the court ultimately rules, I will have no choice but to accept it. However, the way this is happening, and the absurd decision taken by the Municipal Election Commission late on Monday night, were, to put it mildly, strange. I cannot say whether the decision was unlawful, and I cannot comment on that,” Varna Mayor Blagomir Kotsev said on the programme 'More from the Day' on November 26.
Court suspends enforcement of decision to terminate Blagomir Kotsev’s mayoral mandate
“I believe this decision was the result of fabricated directives. However, I think the court’s ruling to suspend its immediate enforcement upholds democracy, and that the court has fulfilled its duty to uphold the law and protect democratic values,” he said.
Cooperation with the Municipal Council in Varna has long been difficult, with periods of considerably greater tension, although consensus has also been reached at times, Kotsev said, adding:
“It will not be easy, and the residents have seen that for themselves. Certainly, things are far from straightforward in a fragmented council comprising 12 political groups, four of which are business-oriented formations with their own interests, alongside political parties that also often have interests of their own and form alliances with these business groups.
Things are neither easy nor simple, but this will be nothing new for Varna. The final year of the term, if I remain in office as mayor, will certainly be difficult, particularly as it will be an election year.
Nevertheless, I will continue to seek a balance between getting my decisions and policies – the ones for which I was elected by the citizens – implemented, while at the same time standing firm in a fully transparent manner and bringing to light any processes that I believe run counter to the public interest.”