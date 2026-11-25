"There should be no speculation about this process. No fine has been imposed at this stage," Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy, Investment and Industry Alexander Pulev said at a briefing at the Council of Ministers on November 25, commenting on the 2027 European Semester Autumn Package presented yesterday. The European Commission (EC) has noted that the measures taken in response to its recommendations to correct the excessive deficit are insufficient.

If there has been any criticism, it has been directed at the 2026 Budget, Pulev said, adding:

"If there has been any criticism, it has been directed at three months of our government's term, but it is a verdict on the three years before that – very poor fiscal policy and a complete lack of financial discipline."

According to him, no criticism had been expressed regarding the 2027 Budget.

"On the contrary, this is an instrument that marks the beginning of a very difficult but necessary process of putting public finances back on a sound footing," the deputy prime minister added.

Pulev said Bulgaria would engage in a series of constructive negotiations. A meeting with the Economic and Financial Affairs Council (ECOFIN) is scheduled for 11 December. The country will be represented by the Ministry of Finance, which will defend Bulgaria's position, he explained.

Asked whether Bulgaria would manage to avoid a fine during the negotiations, Pulev assured reporters that everything possible would be done to that end. He pointed out that Bulgaria still had the lowest public debt-to-GDP ratio and highlighted the government's measures to reduce the budget deficit.

"Yes, there is theoretically some risk of EU funds being suspended, but in practice you can see a completely different attitude, with support and constructive dialogue with Europe," Pulev also said.

According to him, thanks to the work and efforts of Deputy Prime Minister Atanas Pekanov, the government had managed to unlock funding under the Recovery and Resilience Plan. Pulev said he was personally optimistic that Bulgaria's national interests would be protected.

Source: BTA