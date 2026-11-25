A new $90 million investment in high-tech aircraft engine manufacturing in Plovdiv was announced on November 25 by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy, Investment and Industry Alexander Pulev at a briefing at the Council of Ministers, alongside Turkey's Ambassador to Bulgaria, Mehmet Sait Uyanık, and representatives of the investor.

The investment will create 170 new highly skilled jobs, Pulev said, stressing that Bulgaria had successfully seen off competition from two alternative investment destinations. This will also be the company's first manufacturing facility outside its domestic market.

"The investment is being made by Turkish industrial giant TUSAŞ Engine Industries, with the participation of US company GE Aerospace," Pulev said.

According to him, Bulgaria's selection for this strategic investment sends a clear signal of confidence in the country's political stability.

Source: BTA