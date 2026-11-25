The government has approved a plan to restore existing and build infrastructure facilities forming part of NATO's fuel supply network in Bulgaria. The work will be carried out under NATO's Security Investment Programme (NSIP).

The plan includes three projects to restore and construct fuel storage tanks and modernise the associated infrastructure, including pumping stations, pipelines, fuel receipt and distribution systems, and management and control systems. The projects are scheduled to be implemented after 2030.

The implementation of these projects forms part of Bulgaria's commitments as a NATO ally and will help enhance operational capabilities and strengthen collective defence.

At today's meeting, the government also authorised the participation of up to 15 service personnel from NATO's Mobile Communications and Information Systems Module in the Alliance's mission to support Turkey. The Bulgarian military personnel will take up positions responsible for providing secure communications as part of the mission deployed in Bulgaria's southern neighbouring country.

NATO Support to the Republic of Türkiye (NS2TUR) was launched in 2013 in response to an official request from the Turkish government to strengthen the country's air defence capabilities.

The participation of personnel from the Mobile Module in the NATO mission is in line with Bulgaria's commitments to the Alliance to contribute to collective security.