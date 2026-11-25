The European Semester is not a political exercise, but a technical procedure that reviews countries’ public finances every six months. This was the response given by a European Commission spokesperson when asked whether there was any link between Bulgaria and Hungary’s refusal to support the new loan for Ukraine and the procedure against the two countries announced by Brussels yesterday.

European Commission Recommended that Bulgaria Be Fined for Non-Compliance with Excessive Deficit Procedure

The Commission spokesperson also explained that the principal of the new €45 billion loan to Ukraine would be repaid using revenues from immobilised Russian assets held within the territory of the European Union. This would avoid any direct impact on the national budgets of the Member States, the spokesperson explained.

According to the spokesperson, the interest costs would be covered by the EU budget. This will be discussed at the EU leaders’ summit, which begins tomorrow in Brussels.

The European Commission reiterated that the new loan for Ukraine does not involve any direct financial contributions from the Member States. The EU will raise the funds on the capital markets, secure the loan against the EU-level budgetary headroom, and subsequently arrange for its repayment based on proceeds from immobilised Russian assets.