The European Commission has recommended that Bulgaria be fined for failing to comply with the recommendations under the Excessive Deficit Procedure for 2026.
The decision will be taken by the EU Council of Finance Ministers on 11 December.
The recommendation forms part of the European Commission's autumn semester reports and was announced by Valdis Dombrovskis, Commissioner for Economy and Productivity.
The Commission has recommended that Bulgaria be fined 0.02% of its GDP because of insufficient measures to curb the budget deficit.
Valdis Dombrovskis, European Commissioner for Economy and Productivity: “For Bulgaria and Hungary, we have found that their responses to the Excessive Deficit Procedure have been insufficient, and both countries represent particularly serious cases of non-compliance.
This requires the next step in the Excessive Deficit Procedure to be taken against these two Member States.
The Commission is therefore recommending the Council to adopt the decision under Article 126.8 of the Treaty that establishes that no effective action has been taken,
For Bulgaria, as a euro area member state, will trigger a fine of up to 0.02 per cent of GDP,” he said.