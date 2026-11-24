The European Commission has recommended that Bulgaria be fined for failing to comply with the recommendations under the Excessive Deficit Procedure for 2026.

The decision will be taken by the EU Council of Finance Ministers on 11 December.

The recommendation forms part of the European Commission's autumn semester reports and was announced by Valdis Dombrovskis, Commissioner for Economy and Productivity.

The Commission has recommended that Bulgaria be fined 0.02% of its GDP because of insufficient measures to curb the budget deficit.