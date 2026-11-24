Winter has well and truly arrived in the mountains. Heavy snowfall has buried Malyovitsa Mountain Hut in the Rila Mountains, the Bulgarian Tourist Union (BTU) has announced on its Facebook page.

“It's a good thing we managed to stock the hut with firewood while the weather was still good. The photo shows us unloading it, while the video shows what the hut looks like today,” the BTU wrote.

Even on snowy days, the BTU staff at the hut continue to light the fireplace and welcome visitors with free hot tea.