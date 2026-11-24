The Central Election Commission presented the certificates of election to the newly elected President and Vice President of Bulgaria, Iliana Iotova and Kiril Valchev, at an official ceremony in the National Assembly on November 24.

At the beginning of the ceremony, National Assembly Speaker Mihaela Dotsova congratulated the newly appointed members of the CEC and expressed her pleasure that the certificates were being presented at the parliament building.

Mihaela Dotsova, Speaker of the National Assembly: “We have witnessed a fair national election. Please accept my congratulations on your electoral victory. You have won the trust of the Bulgarian people by defending Bulgaria’s national interests. When people work in the interests of the country, Bulgarian citizens place their trust in them. I sincerely wish you a successful term in office, dedicated to upholding statehood and always serving the interests of the Bulgarian state and society.”

President Iliana Iotova expressed her gratitude for the work of the Central Election Commission:

“You faced a big challenge, as this was your first real test. You had to prove and show that the electoral process could be conducted fairly and transparently, that the results could be tallied quickly, fairly and transparently, and present them to the Bulgarian public. You handled it brilliantly and professionally.”

Iotova stressed that, throughout her political career of almost 30 years, she had never taken the support of voters for granted:

“I have earned the votes of Bulgarian citizens in different types of elections. I know the value of every vote. At elections, the Bulgarian vote rewards, but it also punishes when someone fails to keep their promises. We know the value of the votes we received in this election. We know what it takes to earn people's trust. The ultimate judge of anyone who has stood for election is the Bulgarian people.”

According to Iotova, the election campaign had not been easy for them either, as they had the support of thousands of people:

“We approached them honestly and sincerely. Not only did our messages reach Bulgarian voters, but we also developed them together with those voters, discussing how Bulgaria should move forward from this point. We shared their concerns and problems, their hopes, and discussed ideas for the next steps our country needs to take on its path towards development – so that it can be a country with dignity and confidence on the European and international stage.”

According to Iliana Iotova, there is an enormous need today for more dialogue among us, far removed from confrontation, arguments and political point-scoring:

“We have a great responsibility towards those who will come after us and continue building Bulgaria. How can we achieve this? By ensuring that all our institutions operate at a high level, with professionalism and ambition, and by putting an end to everything that divides us and creates deep rifts; by putting an end to ugly language, hatred and confrontation for its own sake. We have wasted far too much time – time and energy that could be directed elsewhere, towards the development of our country. We must build the Bulgaria everyone wants: a fair country, where the same rules and laws apply to everyone, where the rule of law is restored and every Bulgarian citizen has prospects for the future.”

Photos: BNT

"Today, our promise is in this direction – to rise to the high level set by Bulgarian citizens, so that we can stand alongside them and address the challenges facing Bulgaria,” Iotova added.