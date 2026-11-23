Challenges on NATO’s Eastern Flank are increasing every day, Defence Minister Dimitar Stoyanov said during a meeting with the United States Permanent Representative to NATO, Ambassador Matthew Whitaker, who is visiting Bulgaria at the invitation of the Defence Minister, the Ministry of Defence press service said on November 23.

Minister Stoyanov increasingly complex and dynamic security environment in the Black Sea required stronger allied cooperation and additional measures to ensure security in the region. In this context, the two discussed additional support through the Alliance to address the growing challenges.

The Defence Minister thanked NATO allies for their swift response to Bulgaria’s request for assistance and for deploying a P-8 Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft.

“We greatly appreciate the assistance provided by NATO and the United States, which responded very quickly to our request,” the Defence Minister said. He added that Bulgaria remains prepared to respond to various situations in the Black Sea, including threats posed by unmanned systems. “At the same time, we need to accelerate the acquisition of aerial reconnaissance capabilities, which are essential for detecting and monitoring maritime drones. Bulgaria is working to acquire such systems quickly and bring them into operation," the minister said.

Ambassador Matthew Whitaker described the Black Sea as a clear example of the growing threats facing NATO allies, noting that the consequences of the war in Ukraine were being felt far beyond the immediate combat zone and extending deep into the Black Sea.

The two discussed progress on projects to acquire F-16 fighter jets, Stryker combat vehicles and Naval Strike Missile (NSM) anti-ship missiles. Minister Stoyanov stressed the importance of accelerating deliveries so that Bulgaria's armed forces could acquire the required capabilities as soon as possible.

“In 2027, I expect Bulgaria to sign two further agreements with the United States – one for weapons systems for the F-16 Block 70 fighter jets and another for spare parts required to maintain them,” Stoyanov said.

Ambassador Whitaker welcomed Bulgaria's commitment to increase defence spending to 5% of GDP by 2035.

Regarding the ‘NATO 3.0’ concept, the US diplomat stressed that the United States was not withdrawing from NATO but expected European allies to assume greater responsibility for collective security. The aim, he said, was to achieve a more balanced distribution of responsibilities among member states and strengthen the Alliance’s defence capabilities.