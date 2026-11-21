Prime Minister Rumen Radev’s official visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has begun. The Bulgarian prime minister’s visit is at the invitation of the Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, His Royal Highness, Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

In Riyadh, Prime Minister Rumen Radev was welcomed by Dr Majid bin Abdullah Al-Qasabi, Minister of Commerce of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and a member of the Council of Economic and Development Affairs.

Tomorrow, Prime Minister Rumen Radev is scheduled to meet Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

Bilateral meetings will also be held by members of the delegation led by Rumen Radev, which includes Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy, Investment and Industry Aleksandar Pulev; Minister of the Interior Ivan Demerdzhiev; Minister of Innovation and Digital Transformation Ivan Vasilev; Minister of Transport and Communications Georgi Peev; and Minister of Tourism Ilin Dimitrov.