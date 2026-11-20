Bulgaria received approval for the final payment under the Recovery and Resilience Facility, which will allow it to absorb 99% of the funds allocated by Brussels. This was announced by Deputy Prime Minister, Atanas Pekanov, who explained that the country would lose between 65 and 68 million euros due to partially unfulfilled projects and reforms.

Bulgaria will receive the fifth payment under the Recovery and Resilience Plan by the end of the year.

Atanas Pekanov, Deputy Prime Minister: “ The European Commission today approved the funds for the fifth payment—over 1.7 billion euros—which Bulgaria is receiving following the successful implementation of over 50 reforms and investments under the fifth payment.”

With the latest payment, implementation of the programme will have reached almost 99%. To date, Bulgaria has received four payments under the plan, totalling €4.17 billion. A further €182 million has been unblocked due to reforms that were not implemented in previous periods.

Atanas Pekanov, Deputy Prime Minister:“Today's achievement is the result of the swift and decisive action we took in the first days of the government, following its swearing-in in May. In the spring, Bulgaria had received just 50% of the funding under the Recovery and Resilience Plan, and the risk of losing the money was real.”

The key milestones for the plan this year have turned out to be the establishment of the Anti-Corruption Commission and reforms at the Bulgarian Energy Holding. Bulgaria has also succeeded in renegotiating the requirement to consolidate the country's water utilities.

Atanas Pekanov, Deputy Prime Minister: “This was an issue of concern to municipalities, and I am pleased that we managed to renegotiate this requirement with the European Commission as well, so that we would not lose a substantial amount of funding.”

The Deputy Prime Minister also outlined what had been achieved so far:

“We have purchased new metro trains and new trains for the railway network, provided air ambulance services through helicopters, acquired medical equipment, renovated care homes for elderly people and people with dementia, and made investments in the energy sector that are making our energy system more stable.”

The loss of part of the funding under the Recovery and Resilience Plan is due to projects and reforms that have only been partially completed.

Atanas Pekanov, Deputy Prime Minister: “This concerns the failure to appoint a member of the Anti-Corruption Commission; two nurseries that have not been completed; one of the ten industrial parks that remains unfinished; and the digital certificates at the Ministry of Labour and Social Policy.”

Photos: BTA

Separately, competition in public procurement was also supposed to be improved. The receipt of the final payment under the plan is expected to have a positive impact on the state budget balance.