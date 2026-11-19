At this stage, I have no plans to convene a new meeting of the Consultative Council for National Security to discuss Bulgaria's maritime security. President Iliana Iotova told journalists on November 19.

liana Iotova, President of Bulgaria: “This does not mean that we will not hear the opposition's arguments. So far, calls for a meeting of the Consultative Council for National Security have only been made publicly, in front of you, the media. I have not received any official letter. I do not think there is anything further that needs to be done beyond what was agreed at the previous meeting.”

Iotova recalled that a meeting of the Consultative Council for National Security had been held on 7 October and had lasted almost five and a half hours. Specific proposals had been put forward, and a large proportion of those proposals and measures had already been implemented.

According to Iotova, these included a meeting between the defence ministers of Turkey, Bulgaria and Romania. The Bulgarian state is currently working at various levels, and on all fronts, to make a second meeting possible, the President added.

Iliana Iotova, President of Bulgaria: “The Black Sea issue will once again be on the agenda at the next meeting of the permanent representatives to the North Atlantic Council in Brussels next Tuesday. From now on, the Black Sea will be raised at every forum and every meeting, and we will do everything possible to ensure that it also remains on the agenda of the forthcoming European Union summits. In this respect, the visit by the President of the European Commission was an extremely important signal for us. I will visit Romania and meet my Romanian counterpart at the beginning of next month, when we will once again discuss coordination between the two countries and the new steps we will take together.”

The other part of the work also remains to be done, of course, and I hope that the government and the parliamentary majority will carry it out in the coming days, she added.

She also commented on whether drone attacks against ships in the Black Sea, if found to have been carried out by Russia, would affect relations between Sofia and Moscow:

Iliana Iotova, President of Bulgaria: “I do not believe that these drones are targeting Bulgaria, our territorial waters, or that Russia is trying to make Bulgaria part of the war. Every day, perhaps between two and two and a half ships, if we were to break it down, are attacked across the Black Sea.”

Commenting on the meeting between the presidents of the United States, Russia and China and their discussions on the war in Ukraine, Iliana Iotova said: