“Throughout its 148-year history, the Bulgarian Army has continued to write glorious chapters in Bulgaria's history,” President and Commander-in-Chief of the Bulgarian Armed Forces Iliana Yotova said at a ceremony marking Land Forces Day, held at the 'Mother Bulgaria' Pantheon near the village of Gurgulyat.

The ceremony commemorated the 148th anniversary of the establishment of the Land Forces, the 141st anniversary of the Serbo-Bulgarian War (1885) and the victories at Slivnitsa, Gurgulyat, Meka Tsrev, Tri Ushi and Vidin.

“You face more than one or two challenges. The world around us is becoming increasingly difficult, dangerous and fraught with risks,” Iotova said. She noted that these challenges included the need to master new equipment. “We must turn modernisation into capabilities, so that you can be confident in your abilities and serve as guarantors of security,” she explained.

Iliiana Iotova, President: “I know that your courage and sense of duty can overcome any challenge.”

The President noted that 141 years ago, the young Bulgarian army demonstrated that it could stand up to any encroachment on freedom and fight for Bulgaria’s sovereignty and independence. According to Iotova, this is the result of love for the homeland.

Katerina Gramatikova, Deputy Minister of Defence: “There is a clear vision for the development of the Bulgarian Armed Forces over the coming years, and it will be implemented according to plan. The time has come for transformation through the introduction of modern technological solutions. These are essential to building modern, strong and effective military formations capable of meeting today's security challenges. Modernisation only makes sense when the new equipment is operated by well-trained and motivated personnel. Today, we express our well-deserved gratitude to all those who carry out their duties with honour and a strong sense of responsibility.”

Lieutenant General Krasimir Kanev, Deputy Chief of Defence: “We must respond to the increasingly serious security challenges with even more rigorous training and the continuous development of our capabilities.”

He highlighted the contribution of the Land Forces to strengthening the Alliance's deterrence and defence capabilities on its south-eastern flank. “We have gathered here to pay tribute to all generations of service personnel whose heroism fills us with pride today,” Kanev added. He said that today's military personnel could stand with dignity before the Mother Bulgaria Pantheon because they continued to serve with honour.

Major General Deyan Deshkov, Commander of the Land Forces: “The Land Forces are the backbone of the Bulgarian Army. Our spirit and our duty to our country make us strong. The challenges we face change every day, but our duty and responsibility remain the same – we return only victorious.”

Land Forces personnel received awards on behalf of the Minister of Defence, the Chief of Defence and the Commander of the Land Forces in recognition of their professionalism in carrying out their duties

Weapons and military equipment used by the Land Forces were displayed at the event, alongside the photographic exhibition In the Service of the People and the Motherland'.

A memorial service for those who lost their lives was conducted by Patriarch Daniil. Wreaths and flowers were laid at the Mother Bulgaria Pantheon.

President Iliana Iotova received the guard of honour and paid tribute to the fallen heroes.

Source: BTA

Photos: BTA