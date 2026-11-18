Continuing attacks on commercial vessels in the Black Sea once again fuelled heated exchanges in Parliament today, November 18. Some opposition parties are calling for a meeting of the Consultative Council for National Security (CCNS), while the Defence Minister said he currently saw no need for one, although the decision rests with the head of state.

Before answering questions in the parliamentary defence committee, the defence minister noted that just yesterday, the Bulgarian military successfully rescued two crews totaling 31 people.

Dimitar Stoyanov, Minister of Defence: “There are no further measures that Bulgaria can take. Everything at our disposal is deployed along the coast. It is stationed there and is operational at the moment. We have crews for both aircraft and helicopters, surface-to-air missile systems and everything else.”

Defence Minister: "It Makes No Difference Who the Drones Belong to If They Pose a Threat to National Security'

The opposition, however, says that the growing risks to Bulgaria, stemming from escalating tensions in the Black Sea region and continued attacks on commercial vessels, make it necessary to convene another meeting of the Consultative Council for National Security.

Boyko Borissov, Chair of the GERB-UDF Parliamentary Group: “The good news from the sunken ships is that we now know for certain that there is gas in the depths of the Black Sea. We now have gas that we can extract. We have become a pirate state. Pirates are roaming freely because the government does not dare to say who they are.”

Ivaylo Mirchev, MP from the 'Democratic Bulgaria' Parliamentary Group: “No one yet knows which side is carrying out the attacks or how these ships are sinking. Unfortunately, those in power in Bulgaria are still looking for the first sunken ship, even though it may have been two months since it went down. Who sank it? And we still have no answer.”

Radoslav Ribarski, MP from the 'We Continue the Change' Parliamentary Group: “Let us see whether President Iotova has achieved peace in Cambodia, and then she can return to Bulgaria. We call on her to convene the Consultative Council for National Security.”

Dimitar Stoyanov, Minister of Defence: “The jokes made by some opposition leaders in this situation are extremely inappropriate, when lives are being lost and Navy and Air Force crews are making extraordinary efforts to save lives. The decision to convene the Consultative Council falls within the remit of the presidency and the President. At present, I see no significant need for such a meeting, nor do I see how the situation differs from what it was a month ago. So the situation has not changed. Tensions in the Black Sea are constantly rising and the attacks will continue. That is certain.”

Stoyanov added that the investigation should establish where the drone attacks were coming from.

Dimitar Stoyanov, Minister of Defence: “The Ministry of Defence is not an investigative authority. The images obtained from the unmanned drones were sent to all our allies and partners. We have not yet received a response from them.”

The Foreign Minister also stressed that the decision on whether to convene the CCNS rests with the President.

Velislava Petrova, Minister of Foreign Affairs: “The most effective and sustainable option is to reach a diplomatic solution that would bring an end to military operations in the Black Sea. Our efforts have been directed towards this goal from the very beginning.”

Petrova added that Romania, Türkiye and all the countries affected in the Black Sea region were also seeking a solution to the problem of the growing number of attacks.