GERB-UDF, Democratic Bulgaria (DB) and We Continue the Change (WCC) continue to call on President Iliana Iotova to convene the Consultative Council for National Security (CCNS) over attacks on commercial vessels off the coasts of Bulgaria and Romania. The opposition parties say the risks facing the country require a response from Bulgaria.

According to GERB-UDF, DB and WCC, the continuing attacks show that Bulgaria’s response so far has been ineffective. GERB leader Boyko Borissov said the Prime Minister and the government were avoiding the issue and refusing to appear before Parliament. He said the CCNS was another forum where the government and opposition could discuss the situation and seek solutions.

DB MP Ivaylo Mirchev added that Moscow had refused to halt its attacks in the Black Sea and had set unacceptable conditions.

WCC representatives are asking how far the government’s efforts to bring peace in the region have progressed.

Boyko Borisov, GERB: “The good news from the sunken ships is that there is definitely gas in the depths of the Black Sea. We have gas and can extract it. So many ships have sunk, so many people. We have turned into a pirate state. Pirates are roaming freely because the government does not dare to say who they are.”

Ivaylo Mirchev, 'Democratic Bulgaria': “Ships are sinking. They continue to sink. No one still knows which side is carrying out the attacks or how these ships are sinking. At one point, they even claimed that one of them had capsized. Unfortunately, those in power in Bulgaria are still looking for the first ship that sank, even though it has now been perhaps two months since the incident. Who sank it? And there is still no answer.” Radoslav Ribarski, 'We Continue the Change': “Well, let us see whether President Iotova has achieved peace in Cambodia. She should return to Bulgaria, and we call on her to convene the Consultative Council for National Security. Drone attacks continue, despite assurances, including those given in Parliament, that they would stop following the talks Prime Minister Radev held with Ambassador Mitrofanova.”

The governing parties have not commented on the issue so far. The Defence Minister is expected to address the matter when he appears before Parliament’s Defence Committee this afternoon.

Meanwhile, MPs are considering proposed amendments to the Gambling Act aimed at introducing a complete ban on gambling advertising.