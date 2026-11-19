Kostadin Kostadinov, leader of 'Vazrazhdane' party, will refer to the Prosecutor's Office over alleged false information and falsified data used for Bulgaria's entry into the eurozone He claims that a series of offences have been committed by the Ministry of Finance, the Council of Ministers, the National Statistical Institute and the Bulgarian National Bank.

Kostadin Kostadinov, 'Vazrazhdane': “Today, I am submitting a complaint to the Prosecutor's Office concerning the falsified inflation and state budget data, as attested to by Simeon Dyankov, Chairman of the Fiscal Council, and also reported by Eurostat. It is clear that a criminal offence has been committed – document fraud – and I am therefore referring the matter to the Prosecutor General's Office and the Acting Prosecutor General. A series of related offences have been committed within the Ministry of Finance, the Council of Ministers, the National Statistical Institute and the Bulgarian National Bank. I believe that, unless a political decision is taken, and instead a decision is made on the basis of the law and the evidence I have submitted, Bulgaria's accession to the eurozone should be declared unlawful, because an unlawful act cannot produce lawful consequences.”

The leader of Vazrazhdane thanked several non-governmental organisations and experts who had provided him with additional arguments and documentation concerning the alleged falsifications. He stressed that he hoped, for once, to see Bulgarian law applied in accordance with the will of the legislature, rather than the will of those who own the country.