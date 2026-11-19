Companies linked to more than 570 politicians, local government representatives or their relatives have won public procurement contracts worth millions of euros over the past six years. This is revealed by the new version of the government’s SIGMA platform, presented in Sofia by Innovation Minister Ivan Vasilev on November 19. The platform allows anyone to check how many public procurement procedures have been carried out, who has been awarded the contracts, how the successful bidders were selected and who they are connected to.

According to the published information, 53 MPs are among more than 570 public officials linked to companies that have won public procurement contracts over the past six years. Two of these contracts were awarded by the National Assembly itself.

Ivan Vassilev, Minister of Innovation:We are making the information available on the platform in a fully transparent and traceable way, so that everyone can see it for themselves, understand it and identify the trends.”

The minister said he did not want to stigmatise anyone.

Ivan Vassilev, Minister of Innovation: “The 500 or so people listed on the platform are those who have held public office and submitted declarations stating that they, or their close relatives, hold shares in a particular company. The Registry Agency shows that these companies have been awarded public procurement contracts.”

The platform now includes so-called 'red flags' identifying public officials whose companies have won contracts from the institutions they themselves worked for, during periods when they owned shares in those companies. It also identifies those who failed to declare these interests.

The data has revealed a clear profile of public officials linked to companies that have won public procurement contracts.

Ivan Vassilev, Minister of Innovation: “Most people expected to see familiar names in the public domain, but that is not actually the case. What we found is that public procurement contracts are often linked to municipal councillors and their relatives.”

The system has also received its first reactions from non-governmental organisations. Transparency International Bulgaria and the Centre for the Study of Democracy have warned that the information must be handled with care.

Kalin Slavov, Transparency International Bulgaria: “This system does not stigmatise anyone or point fingers. However, the issue also concerns morality and ethics, on the basis of which Bulgarian citizens and politicians can draw their own conclusions.” Todor Galev, Centre for the Study of Democracy: “The fact that a company has won a contract, even a very large project worth a substantial sum, with just one bid does not mean that it paid a bribe to secure it. There may be an entirely legitimate business explanation.”

An AI-powered preliminary screening mechanism will be added to the platform, alongside direct links to the relevant oversight institutions.

Todor Kolev, adviser at the Ministry of Innovation and Digital Transformation: “We are creating SIGMA to monitor ourselves. Versions 1 and 2 show what has happened, but with versions 3 and 4 we will take steps to prevent future abuses.”

The platform effectively brings together data from several registers, including the Public Procurement Register, the Commercial Register and the National Audit Office. According to the minister, more than 200,000 contracts worth over €53 billion have been signed over the past six years, accounting for almost one-third of public expenditure during that period.