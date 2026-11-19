Bulgarian News Agency (BTA) Director-General Kiril Valchev has announced his resignation at a regular meeting of the National Assembly’s Committee on Culture and Media.

Valchev made the announcement during the committee’s discussion of the draft State Budget of the Republic of Bulgaria for 2027, submitted by the Council of Ministers on 16 November 2026.

“I would first like to announce to the members of the Committee on Culture and Media that I am resigning as Director-General of BTA. I will submit my resignation in writing to the Speaker of the National Assembly, together with the certificate confirming my election as Vice-President, which I expect to receive from the Central Election Commission next week,” Valchev said. “Immediately after the elections, I announced that I would remain involved in preparing BTA’s budget until I was formally relieved of my duties as Director-General. I will continue to advocate that the same approach to pay increases should be applied to staff at BTA, Bulgarian National Television (BNT) and Bulgarian National Radio (BNR) as to teachers, because the enormous responsibility borne by the media, as providers of knowledge about the present day, places them on a par with schools,” Valchev added.

The BTA Director-General is therefore proposing that, between the two readings of the State Budget Bill, an increase in salaries at BTA, BNT, BNR and the Council for Electronic Media (CEM) be considered, at least matching the percentage increase awarded to teachers, with a gradual alignment of salaries to follow, if possible.

He said that employees in other fields associated with education and cultural life – including libraries, museums, art galleries, theatres, orchestras and community cultural centres (chitalishta) – also deserved the same approach.