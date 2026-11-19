The election of members of the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) from the parliamentary quota is due to take place tomorrow, November 20. However, today, November 19, in the corridors of Parliament, GERB accused Democratic Bulgaria (DB) and We Continue the Change (WCC) of having reached an agreement with the governing party. According to GERB leader, Boyko Borissov, the outcome of the vote is already clear. Democratic Bulgaria responded that it would honour its commitment to ensure that the election takes place without the involvement of GERB and the Movement for Rights and Freedoms (MRF).

The election of the new SJC members has been included as the first item on the agenda for the parliamentary sitting on November 20. The National Assembly must elect 11 representatives to the body responsible for the governance of the judiciary. There are 21 candidates in total for the two colleges – the Judges' College and the Prosecutors' College.

To be elected, each candidate must receive at least 160 votes in the plenary chamber.

GERB leader Boyko Borisov stated that his party is not participating in discussions regarding support.

Boyko Borisov, Chair of the GERB-UDF Parliamentary Group: Because I can see in the corridors how WCC and DB are negotiating with Progressive Bulgaria over the SJC. As I told you yesterday, nobody has approached us, and we have not spoken to anyone. Secondly, following a question from one of your colleagues yesterday, I familiarised myself with the candidates, and they are all political figures.”

The election of a new Supreme Judicial Council to replace the current body, whose term expired more than four years ago, is one of the key commitments made by the governing 'Progressive Bulgaria'. It has 131 MPs and stated at the beginning of its term that it would not seek support from GERB or MRF. Democratic Bulgaria has 21 MPs in Parliament, while WCC has 16 – enough votes to secure the election of the SJC members.

Boyko Borisov, chair of the GERB-SDS parliamentary group: “WCC and DB have already reached an agreement with Progressive Bulgaria, so there will be a vote tomorrow.”

Progressive Bulgaria did not comment today on whether it had reached an agreement, or with which of the other parliamentary groups, on the election of the Supreme Judicial Council. Democratic Bulgaria, meanwhile, gave a brief response.

Katya Paneva, DB: “Our campaign promise was that the election of the SJC would be outside the status quo, that it would not be chosen by the status quo, and we will keep that promise.”

We Continue the Change declined to comment on the debate over the candidates scheduled for tomorrow.

The election of a new Supreme Judicial Council is important because, under the law, the current body, whose term expired long ago, cannot appoint a Prosecutor General or presidents of the Supreme Courts. As a result, the Prosecutor's Office and the Supreme Administrative Court have been headed by acting office-holders for an extended period, rather than permanent appointees.

If Parliament fails to elect its quota tomorrow, a new procedure will have to be launched, which will take approximately three months.