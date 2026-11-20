Today, the National Assembly exercised its constitutional powers by electing 11 members to the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) from the parliamentary quota. This was announced by Speaker of the National Assembly, Mihaela Dotsova, speaking to journalists following the vote on November 20.

“This is one of the National Assembly's key constitutional powers. As you know, for various reasons, successive parliaments in recent years have not initiated such procedures, or those that were initiated failed to reach completion. The current Supreme Judicial Council is serving beyond its constitutionally established term of office, and one of the key priorities set for the work of the 52nd National Assembly was precisely to launch and carry out the procedure for electing members of the Supreme Judicial Council from the parliamentary quota,” Dotsova said.

According to her, the National Assembly initiated this procedure based on rules adopted by Parliament, which provided for sufficient publicity and transparency:

“For the first time, the procedure for electing members of the Supreme Judicial Council from the National Assembly's quota allowed civil society organisations, members of the public and the academic community to put forward proposals and nominate candidates. Such proposals were submitted and endorsed by various parliamentary groups. Following the public presentation of all candidates, and after they had been heard by the Committee on Legal Affairs during lengthy sessions, the National Assembly today, with required majority of more than 160 MPs, elected the members from the parliamentary quota to the Supreme Judicial Council,” Dotsova said.

She said that the Parliament's election of 11 members to the SJC from its quota was extremely important for restoring trust in the state and Bulgaria's institutions.