The National Assembly on November 20 elected members of the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) from the parliamentary quota. Members of the SJC are elected by a qualified majority.

The following were elected to the Judges' College:

1. Emil Dechev – elected with 167 votes

2. Ivan Ranchev – elected with 226 votes

3. Kalin Batalski – elected with 225 votes



4. Petio Slavov – elected with 226 votes



5. Tanya Radulovska – elected with 189 votes



6. Tsvetko Lazarov – elected with 226 votes

The following were elected to the Prosecutors' College:

1. Andrey Yankulov – elected with 203 votes



2. Veselin Vuchkov – elected with 227 votes



3. Ekaterina Getova – elected with 227 votes



4. Ivan Kalibatsov – elected with 226 votes



5. Krasimir Komsalov – elected with 226 votes

There were 21 candidates for the parliamentary quota of the SJC: 13 competing for the six seats in the Judges' College and eight for the five seats in the Prosecutors' College. The nominations were put forward by non-governmental organisations and subsequently endorsed by MPs, who have already put them forward for a vote in the plenary chamber..

Nominations were submitted by 'Progressive Bulgaria', 'Democratic Bulgaria', 'We Continue the Change' and 'Vazrazhdane'. GERB and the Movement for Rights and Freedoms (MRF) did not put forward any candidates in this procedure for election the new composition of the SJC.