The war in Ukraine has now reached the Black Sea, posing risks and threats to national security, citizens, the economies of Bulgaria and other countries in the region, as well as food security beyond Europe. Collective efforts are needed, both within the European Union and NATO, to ensure timely and effective measures, President Iliana Iotova said on Novemebr 23 at a meeting with the US Permanent Representative to NATO, Matthew Whitaker. He is visiting Bulgaria at the invitation of Defence Minister Dimitar Stoyanov, who also took part in the talks at 2 Dondukov Boulevard.

The President highlighted the measures taken and the proposals put forward at the meeting of the Consultative Council on National Security at the national, regional and European levels, as well as in relation to Bulgaria’s NATO allies. The increasing frequency of drone attacks in the Black Sea and the security of commercial shipping have been discussed at the European Union summit, as well as in allied forums and bilateral partnerships.

As an example of efforts to strengthen security on NATO’s Eastern Flank, Iotova highlighted the potential to build on the enhanced vigilance measures under Operation Eastern Sentry. She also raised the need for a moratorium on military operations in the Black Sea.

The President reiterated Bulgaria’s position that efforts are needed to secure peace negotiations on Ukraine. She said that a lasting and just peace can only be achieved with the participation of Ukraine and the European Union in the negotiations.

The President also addressed developing the European Union’s defence capabilities, stressing the need for coordination between member states in the defence industry. She also underlined the importance of closer coordination between the EU and NATO to strengthen the security of the Alliance.

The strategic partnership between Bulgaria and the United States was also discussed. President Iliana Iotova highlighted opportunities to further develop cooperation in infrastructure, advanced technologies, artificial intelligence and energy, sectors in which Bulgaria has considerable potential. She stressed Bulgaria’s key role in the infrastructure, energy and digital corridors that will be developed in the coming years.