The prison in Bobov Dol has been closed due to the building’s severe deterioration and the lack of justification for further investment, the Ministry of Justice announced on November 23. The measure also involves transferring prisoners to the prison in the village of Samoranovo, a process expected to be completed by mid-December.

The necessary arrangements and coordination have been put in place between the administrations of the two prisons and the local units of the General Directorate for the Execution of Sentences and the Ministry of the Interior. Around 200 prisoners are expected to be transferred to Samoranovo in stages.

The closure is also expected to deliver further benefits. On the one hand, it will help streamline the costs and administration of the General Directorate for the Execution of Sentences, while on the other, it will fulfil the international commitments undertaken by the state. The new prison complex in Bulgaria was built with financial support from the Norwegian Financial Mechanism. One of the requirements was the introduction of so-called dynamic security in prisons.

Dynamic security is a modern approach to managing correctional facilities which, alongside physical and organisational security measures, places particular emphasis on human interaction and active communication between prison staff and inmates.

Photos: Ministry of Justice

The Samoranovo prison complex comprises a prison with a capacity of 400 inmates, an administrative building, a modern training centre for the training and professional development of GDES staff, a halfway house, as well as a school, industrial workshops, a sports ground and a chapel.

A social centre is also planned, aimed at supporting social adaptation and sustainable reintegration.