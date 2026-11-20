A 14-year-old boy died at Hospital in Silistra (Northeastern Bulgaria) this morning, November 20, four days after falling from an electric scooter. He was not wearing a helmet and was carrying another child, who miraculously survived. From the beginning of the year until the end of October, 582 electric scooter accidents were recorded across the country. Seven people died in these accidents and 477 were injured. In 2025 as a whole, there were 588 such accidents, in which 176 children were injured. In the wake of this latest tragedy, people in the Silistra region are calling for electric scooters to be banned for under-18s.

On the road between Dulovo and the village of Cherkovna, the boy lost control of the electric scooter. The impact was severe and he was taken to hospital in Silistra with a traumatic brain injury. He underwent emergency surgery, with medical teams from Varna also taking part in efforts to save his life.

Radoslav Nedelchev, neurologist at Silistra General Hospital: "The child was in a coma. Imaging tests, including a CT scan, were carried out immediately, but the skull fractures had left his condition irreversible. Had he been wearing a helmet, his chances of survival would certainly have been greater."

The other child, who was also not wearing a helmet, escaped with less serious injuries. Initial findings suggest that the scooter was travelling at close to 100 kilometres per hour.

Ivelin Chafalanov, Silistra District Prosecutor's Office: "They lost control due to the high speed and fell. Two important expert assessments are to be commissioned. Once their findings are available, the case will be referred to the District Prosecutor's Office."

Following yet another tragedy, people in Silistra are asking how long children will be allowed to operate vehicles capable of reaching speeds that are incompatible with their age and experience.

"I recently asked children what their parents say when they refuse to buy them an electric scooter. One child said: ‘My mom said—I don’t have money for a dead child.’ All parents should understand this.”

“There simply need to be strict restrictions. Anyone who wants to ride a scooter should do so the old-fashioned way—pushing it with one foot—and that’s fast enough. But speeds of 50 or 70 km/h? I’m sorry, but that’s not normal.”

A preliminary investigation into the case has been launched under the supervision of the Silistra District Prosecutor’s Office.