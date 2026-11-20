Sofia is hosting the first edition of AI EXPO Bulgaria 2026, an international exhibition dedicated to applied artificial intelligence. The event seeks to answer the question: what is the future of humanity in this new reality?

The event brings together Bulgarian and international experts, representatives of business, government institutions and the scientific community to demonstrate how artificial intelligence is already being put to practical use across various sectors. The focus is on working AI solutions, innovative technologies and real-world examples. Among those attending were President Iliana Iotova and Minister of Innovation and Digital Transformation Ivan Vassilev. Evelina Slavkova, a sociologist from the 'Trend' polling agency, presented the results of a survey examining Bulgarians' attitudes towards artificial intelligence.

Petar Chardakov, organiser: “Artificial intelligence is no longer the future. It is the present, transforming the way we work, create and live. We created AI EXPO Bulgaria 2026 with one clear aim: to bring together people, ideas and technologies in one place. We will discuss the opportunities artificial intelligence offers and its practical applications, but also the responsibility and challenges that come with it.” Iliana Iotova, President of the Republic of Bulgaria: “We are already part of Europe's strategic artificial intelligence infrastructure. We are building an AI factory and investing substantial national and European funds. We have the scientific capacity, including through the INSAIT Institute, one of modern Bulgaria's most significant achievements in the field of high technology. Of particular importance is the establishment of Bulgaria's BRAIN++ AI factory, a project worth around €90 million, which will provide state-of-the-art computing infrastructure for scientific research, businesses and the public sector. It will support the development of young Bulgarian scientists and help retain our talent here in Bulgaria.”