The movement of heavy goods vehicles (HGVs) weighing more than 12 tonnes will be temporarily restricted on Friday, Sunday and Monday to ease traffic, improve road safety and increase traffic flow during major repair works on the Topli Dol Tunnel on the Hemus Motorway. The restrictions will apply to the section of the motorway between kilometre 0, at the Sofia exit, and the Botevgrad road junction at kilometre 47. This was announced by the Road Infrastructure Agency (RIA) on November 20.

Today, from 3pm to 9pm, HGV traffic heading out of Sofia will be suspended.

On Sunday, between 2pm and 9pm, travel by HGVs weighing more than 12 tonnes heading towards Sofia will be restricted.

On Monday, between 7am and 9am, HGV traffic weighing more than 12 tonnes will be suspended in both directions.

During Friday's restrictions, weather permitting, the alternative route for HGVs weighing more than 12 tonnes travelling towards Vratsa, Montana and Vidin will be via the Petrohan Pass and Road II-16, linking Sofia, Svoge and Rebarkovo. Subject to favourable weather conditions, the same diversion will also be available on Sunday for HGVs travelling towards Sofia. However, due to the forecast deterioration in weather conditions on Sunday afternoon and expected sub-zero temperatures, the Petrohan Pass may remain closed to HGVs weighing more than 12 tonnes.

If traffic volumes decrease, Traffic Police will begin allowing HGVs through before the scheduled end of the restrictions. The authorities may also introduce additional measures, at their discretion, to improve traffic management, increase road capacity and ensure the safety of all road users.

Members of the public and transport companies can obtain up-to-date information on road conditions from the RIA website or by calling its 24-hour information line on 0700 130 20.

Traffic in the Sandanski area, along the Sofia–Kulata road, should proceed with caution due to roadworks, the RIA announced earlier.