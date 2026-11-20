Minister of Education and Science, Prof. Georgi Valchev, on November 20 signed the convention establishing the Mercator International Centre for the Ocean. Bulgaria is the fourth country to join the initiative, following France, Norway and Greece. The document was signed during the First Balkan Polar Conference, organised by the Bulgarian Antarctic Institute and the National Centre for Polar Studies.

Mercator Ocean International is a European organisation specialising in digital oceanography. Its aim is to develop a world-class digital ocean system and provide scientifically based information on the state of the world's oceans, regional seas, including the Black Sea, and coastal areas. Regularly updated ocean forecasts and digital systems are intended to help make shipping in polar waters safer and improve expedition planning.

For Bulgaria, this means access to all the information, a European resource, vast quantities of data and the expert skills involved in developing this new field of oceanography. In addition, Bulgaria will have a seat at the negotiating table alongside France, Greece, Norway and the many other countries expected to join the initiative, and will be able to put forward its goals.

Bulgaria's accession to the convention on participation in Mercator was approved by the Council of Ministers earlier this month.