A 14-year-old child died following an accident involving an electric scooter on the road between Dulovo and the village of Cherkovna. This was reported by the Silistra District Prosecutor’s Office, which is overseeing the preliminary investigation into the case.

The accident occurred at around 2pm on 16 November. According to the prosecution service, the boy was riding the scooter without protective equipment and was carrying another child, who was also not wearing a helmet. While travelling along the road, the rider lost control of the vehicle and both children fell.

The boy riding the scooter suffered severe traumatic brain injuries and was admitted tothe general hospital in Silistra, where he was placed in a medically induced coma. The other boy sustained minor injuries and was discharged to continue his recovery at home. Despite receiving medical treatment, the seriously injured child died this morning, November 20.

Initial findings indicate that no other vehicle was involved in the accident and that the boy sustained his injuries in the fall. This was confirmed by Ivelin Chafalanov, Administrative Head of the Silistra District Prosecutor's Office. He said a forensic medical examination would establish the exact cause of death.

Pre-trial proceedings have been initiated on suspicion of causing serious bodily injury through negligence while carrying out an activity that poses an increased risk to public safety. Once the forensic examination has been completed, the case files will be forwarded to the Silistra District Prosecutor's Office, which has jurisdiction over the case.

The investigation is ongoing, with authorities working to establish all the circumstances that led to the fatal accident.

Source: BTA