The Bulgarian National Television (BNT) is the television broadcaster enjoying the highest level of public trust in its coverage of the election campaign and the presidential and vice-presidential elections held on 25 October 2026, as well as the run-off on 1 November.

This became clear during the presentation of the Council for Electronic Media’s monitoring report on the election campaign and the sociological survey conducted by the 'Myara' agency between October 8 and 19 among 1,009 adult Bulgarians, commissioned by the Council.

The nationally representative survey conducted by polling agency 'Myara' found that 53.3% of respondents trusted public service media more than private broadcasters. The largest proportion of those surveyed (32%) identified BNT as the television station providing the most objective information, placing it ahead of commercial television broadcasters combined (25%).

The findings also show that BNT remains a preferred source of information for a significant proportion of the audience. It was also noted that the highlight of the campaign was the debate between the two presidential candidates, which only BNT managed to broadcast. More than 30% of voters were influenced by this debate, according to 'Myara'.

Milena Milotinova, Director General of BNT: “I am very pleased with the results of the Myara agency survey and the CEM monitoring, because, as in the April 2026 elections, we have once again emerged as viewers' first choice when it comes to objectivity. Furthermore, the Myara survey shows that Bulgarian National Television has once again taken the leading position in terms of public trust. We thank our viewers for their positive assessment. BNT also recorded unprecedented interest in its content across digital platforms during the election campaign month of October, with more than 11 million views on the public broadcaster's news Facebook page alone, alongside a substantial audience on bntnews.bg, bnt.bg and its other platforms. The debate itself attracted more than one million viewers on BNT's broadcast and just as many across its online platforms.”

The CEM's monitoring, conducted between 25 September and 1 November 2026, covered 13 linear media services operated by national public service broadcasters. It included both quantitative and qualitative analyses of election-related content, examining the participation of political entities, paid and unpaid campaigning, editorial content, genres, accessibility, the distinction between journalism and campaigning, and instances of hate speech.

The monitoring report notes that, during the campaign, BNT successfully distinguished between President Iliana Iotova's two roles – as head of state and as a presidential candidate. This was established by the CEM's specialised monitoring, carried out under Article 57 of the Election Code and Article 32 of the Radio and Television Act, in accordance with the agreement signed with the Central Election Commission (CEC) and for the purposes of the Commission's work.

The report also highlights the considerable efforts made by the public broadcaster to provide a wide range of paid and free formats for election coverage. The CEM also acknowledged BNT's prompt response to unacceptable behaviour by participants in live broadcasts, as well as its extensive provision of sign language interpretation for people with disabilities.

The monitoring highlighted three notable features of the campaign. These included hate speech, including antisemitism and negative rhetoric directed at ethnic, social and sexual minorities, as well as attempts to undermine the honor and reputation of candidates appearing in the public sphere through pre-election content, including on the national broadcasts of BNR and BNT. It was noted that timely measures were taken by both the media and the Council for Electronic Media (CEM).

BNT and BNR also raised the issue of shortcomings in the rules governing media coverage of election campaigns, a concern that both broadcasters have repeatedly highlighted in the past. BNT Director General Milena Milotinova recalled a decision by the broadcaster's Management Board establishing the right of production teams to interrupt appearances by candidates who breach the law and use hate speech.