The fifth edition of the Sofia Christmas Fest has opened, transforming the area in front of the National Palace of Culture (NDK) into a magical Christmas village until 28 December.

Every day from 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m., the park in front of the National Palace of Culture will welcome residents of the capital and visitors to the city with a festive programme, delicious food and drinks, music and a farmers' market.

As in previous years, the main attraction will be the ice rink. A true Christmas character will also be making its way through the streets of the capital – a retro 'Ikarus' bus.

Photos: BNT

See more in Maya Dimitrova’s live report