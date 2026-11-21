Petko Petkov has been elected by the General Assembly of Investigators as a member of the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC). He received 323 votes.

The Council's new composition has now been finalised. Prosecutors were the first to elect their representatives, followed by judges. On Friday, Parliament elected its quota of 11 members to the Council. Today's vote by investigators was the final stage of the process.

Of the 453 investigators eligible to vote, 378 cast their ballots today, November 21. Fifteen ballot papers were declared invalid. Petkov is therefore the only member of the Supreme Judicial Council elected from the professional quota by a majority in the first round of voting.

The other candidate, Boyko Atanasov, received 40 votes and has one week in which to appeal the election result. If no appeal is lodged, the new composition of the SJC could be published in the State Gazette in early December, allowing its members to take up their duties.

They will have to launch two important procedures: the appointment of a Prosecutor General and the election of the President of the Supreme Administrative Court.

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The Election Commission of the General Assembly of Judges on November 9 announced the the six members from the professional quota of judges on the next Supreme Judicial Council.

The elected members are Svetlana Kalinova; Emiliya Vasileva; Maria Terziyska, Deputy Chair of the Varna District Court; Daniela Aleksandrova, Deputy Chair of the Sofia District Court; Vasil Petkov, a judge at the Military Court of Appeals; Veselka Zlateva-Kozhuharova, Administrative Head of the Pazardzhik Administrative Court.

On October 25, the General Assembly of Prosecutors has elected four members to the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) from its professional quota.

They are Plamen Petkov of the Sofia District Prosecutor's Office; Ivaylo Iliev of the Kyustendil Regional Prosecutor's Office; Ivaylo Angelov of the Sofia Court of Appeal Prosecutor's Office; and Krasimira Filipova of the Supreme Cassation Prosecutor's Office.