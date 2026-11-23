Three days of mourning have been declared in Lovech following the death of the much-loved Father Gavriil, Metropolitan of Lovech.

Today, November 23, people are paying their respects to the late Metropolitan at the city's Cathedral of Sts Cyril and Methodius.

The Bulgarian Orthodox Church is mourning the loss of one of its most beloved clergymen.

Patriarch Daniil: "We are convinced that his example and his presence will not leave us. Father Gavriil lived by this faith. He had experience in the spiritual life. He led a deeply conscious spiritual and prayerful life. And we believe that the grace he attained during his lifetime will not leave us. So, although we are grieving today, we remain in the faith, hope and consolation offered to us by the Holy Orthodox Church."

Metropolitan Kiprian of Stara Zagora: "An acting chairman should be appointed, someone trusted by the Lovech Metropolitan See, to conduct the election of a new metropolitan for Lovech. The election is held by the diocesan electors. It must take place within three months. The diocesan electors gather in the episcopal city of Lovech and choose two candidates from among those on the list drawn up by the Holy Synod. The Holy Synod then elects one of the two."

Metropolitan Pakhomiy of Vidin: "As his fellow members of the Holy Synod, we all knew him to be an exceptionally devout man. I think this is the most important thing that can be said about Father Gavriil – his devotion to God and his determination to preserve the purity of our Orthodox faith. His strong desire to introduce religious education as a school subject must also be mentioned, as he wanted children to be educated in the faith."

Through his good deeds and kind words, the Metropolitan touched the hearts of both adults and children. The Cathedral in Lovech, built by Metropolitan Gavriil, today welcomed dozens of worshippers who attended a memorial service.

Veska Boteva, a resident of Lovech: "He was irreplaceable, an irreplaceable person – sincere, honest... He built the school; he gave all his years to this place." Vesela Dimitrova, headteacher of the St Sedmochislenitsi Private School in Lovech: "He loved children very much, and what mattered most to him was that they should grow up surrounded by kindness, Christian values and universal human values. He was part of school life and often visited the classrooms. For the children, this was like a father’s love.” Nadka Stoyanova, social kitchen run by the Lovech Diocese: "He was a very good, kind and helpful man. I never saw anything bad in him."

The public farewell to Metropolitan Gavriil's body will begin at 4 pm today at the church in Lovech. His funeral is expected to take place tomorrow.