Prime Minister Rumen Radev discussed opportunities for cooperation in the development and implementation of public-private partnership (PPP) models, as well as prospects for expanding cooperation between Bulgaria and the World Bank, with representatives of the financial institution, the government press service said on November 23.

The talks focused on opportunities to secure funding for large-scale transportation infrastructure projects. The possibility of the World Bank providing expert and technical assistance in their preparation and implementation was also discussed.

The meeting, held at the Council of Ministers, was also attended by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy, Investment and Industry Aleksandar Pulev; Minister of Regional Development and Public Works Ivan Shishkov; Minister of Transport and Communications Georgi Peev; and Executive Director of the Bulgarian Investment Agency Asen Nenchev.

Representing the World Bank were Anna Akhalkatsi, Regional Director for EU Countries at the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development; Ines Rocha, Regional Director for Europe at the International Finance Corporation; and Jason Pellmar, Head of the World Bank Group Office in Bulgaria.

The discussion also covered opportunities for attracting foreign direct investment to Bulgaria.