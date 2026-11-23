Bulgaria’s sustained efforts to strengthen and develop its defence capabilities and contribute to ensuring regional security despite financial constraints were highlighted by Prime Minister Rumen Radev during his meeting with the United States Permanent Representative to NATO, Matthew Whitaker, the government press service said on November 23.

“This is a commitment on the part of the government both to the security of Bulgarian citizens and to the collective security of our allies. NATO’s return to its core mission of ensuring the security of its member states is of key importance for stability in the region,” Radev said.

The meeting also focused on security in the Black Sea and the importance of freedom of navigation in the region. The modernisation of Bulgaria’s armed forces and the significant contribution made by the United States in this regard were also discussed.

Prime Minister Rumen Radev stressed the need to strengthen industrial cooperation and the exchange of expertise between Bulgaria and the United States in the process of modernising and acquiring new defence equipment for the Bulgarian Armed Forces.