Divers from the “Friends of the Sea – Burgas” Association dived down to the sunken motor vessel “Rodina,” which lies on the seabed off the coast of Sozopol.

The vessel was sunk by mines in 1941 and now lies at a depth of around 35–39 metres. The divers’ main objective was to replace the power batteries of an acoustic monitoring buoy installed to study dolphins passing through the area.

The research into marine mammals and the recording of the sounds they produce are being carried out as part of a project by the Green Balkans non-governmental organisation. As part of the planned initiative, the batteries were successfully replaced, ensuring that the buoy will continue to operate reliably over the coming months.