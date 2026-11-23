Fourteen people have been arrested in a special police operation targeting the issuing of fake medical assessments by Territorial Expert Medical Commissions (TELK). Among them are four doctors who, according to BNT sources, carried out more than 30,000 medical examinations and issued 4,000 referrals in less than two years.

The operation was launched in response to information about large-scale abuses that had cost the state treasury substantial sums of money. It was carried out in Sofia, Razgrad and Vratsa. One of the hospitals inspected was First City Hospital. The hospital's management said it did not tolerate corrupt practices or violations of the law.

At around 8 am, police officers entered First City Hospital, where two TELK medical assessment commissions operate. Almost two hours later, officers escorted a woman out of the building, who was most likely a member of one of the commissions.



– Have you been arrested? Why are you being detained?

“This isn’t a raid. It’s just a routine check, and we have no results.

According to unofficial information, the investigation began in Razgrad. Disputed cases were referred from there to First City Hospital, where the relevant paperwork was supposed to be completed and the assessments issued. Doctors denied having any knowledge of irregularities.

– They took us by surprise. We didn’t expect anything like this at all. – Fifteen people came here. They were looking for something here and then left.

BNT: Did they collect any documents?

– Most likely. That’s why they came—to check the documents.

The management of First City Hospital distanced itself from any practices that contravene the law and medical ethics. It clarified that expert assessments are issued by the members of the relevant committee on the basis of medical documentation and the applicable regulatory requirements, while oversight is carried out by the competent institutions designated by law.

In Vratsa and Mezdra, authorities denied that a police operation had taken place. The medical assessment committees in both municipalities said that no searches had been conducted and no documents seized that day.

Dr. Liliyana Misheva, chair of the Medical Expert Commission (TELK) at the “Hr. Botev” General Hospital in Vratsa:Nobody has come, at least not so far today. I cannot say whether there has been an operation or not, but nobody has come here." Lyubomira Toshkova, TELK at the Mezdra General Hospital: "TELK cases are referred to us, as I assume they are to all hospitals, entirely at random. They are reviewed and we have never had any problems so far. That is precisely why the electronic system was introduced – to ensure there are no restrictions. As far as I know, the patients treated here come from completely different parts of the country. We have patients from Kardzhali and Pleven."

According to sources close to the investigation, the scheme cost the state treasury substantial sums of money. Four doctors, five intermediaries and two people in possession of fake certificates have been arrested. It is not yet clear how much money was paid for the fraudulent certificates.

As early as October, Interior Minister Ivan Demerdzhiev said that operations of this kind would be a priority for the Ministry of Interior. He added that, in entire regions of the country, issuing disability assessments had become a means of making a living.

Photos: Tihomir Ignatov, BNT

According to data from the National Health Information System, a total of 234,361 TELK assessments have been issued across the country since the beginning of the year. The highest numbers were recorded in Sofia, Plovdiv and Kardzhali. High concentrations of people undergoing disability assessments were also reported in the regions of Vidin, Gabrovo and Vratsa.

The most common diagnoses were stroke, diabetes and heart disease.

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TELK is the established Bulgarian acronym for the Territorial Expert Medical Commission, which assesses medical conditions and determines the degree of permanently reduced working capacity or disability.