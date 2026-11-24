Millions of euros seized from the Italian mafia are being returned to benefit the public, helping to fund schools and social centres. These are just some of the measures taken by anti-mafia authorities against the criminal clans that are suffocating the country. At a special lecture in Sofia on November 24, jointly organised by the Falcone Foundation, the Italian Embassy and the Young Guards Detachments, Italian institutions presented their experience in the fight against the mafia. The event was also attended by Interior Minister Ivan Demerdzhiev.

The year is 1992. Two spectacular assassinations claim the lives first of Giovanni Falcone and then of Paolo Borsellino – magistrates who had brought dozens of mafia members before the courts.

Luigi Sunseri, Chairman of the Committee on EU Affairs of the Regional Assembly of Sicily: “I was six or seven years old when Borsellino and Falcone were murdered. I remember very clearly the expressions on the faces of my parents and relatives. All of this awakened us to the need to stand up against what was happening in Sicily at the time.”

In Sicily, the mafia killed journalists, priests, trade unionists and, not least, children. In 1993, 12-year-old Giuseppe Di Matteo was held hostage by Cosa Nostra for almost 800 days in an attempt to force his father to withdraw his testimony concerning Falcone’s murder.

Antonello Cracolici, Chairman of the Anti-Mafia and Anti-Corruption Committee of the Regional Assembly of Sicily: “They kept him imprisoned. Then they strangled him and dissolved his body in acid. The child was just 14 years old when this happened. We fight the mafia by showing that it has no honour and does not deserve the respect of citizens.”

The horrific violence succeeded in rousing Italy from its indifference and lethargy, turning Cosa Nostra into a national concern. The bloody crackdown of the 1990s gave rise to a new generation of anti-mafia legislation, and today the country remains uncompromising in its fight against organised crime.

Carlo Marzella, Prosecutor: “We use spyware that enables us to intercept conversations involving people who are part of mafia organisations. We have a special set of procedural rules for all mafia-related crimes.”

According to Italian anti-mafia officials, criminal groups always have the same objective: to amass wealth and invest the millions they accumulate in gaining influence, particularly in the political and economic spheres.

Antonello Cracolici, Chairman of the Anti-Mafia and Anti-Corruption Committee of the Regional Assembly of Sicily: “We have managed to seize their illegally acquired assets and return them to the public, so that the money can be put to use in the economy.”

Photos: BTA

Ivan Demerdzhiev, Minister of the Interior: “Organised crime survives wherever it finds accomplices and indifference. This is a war in which there are no neutrals. Those who do not stand against the mafia are, in effect, supporting it.”

More than 40% of all properties confiscated from the mafia in Italy are located in Sicily. This year alone, the authorities have seized assets worth nearly €250 million.